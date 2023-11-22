2 dead after vehicle explodes at Rainbow Bridge border crossing in Niagara Falls, official says

A law enforcement official says two people have been found dead in a vehicle that exploded at a checkpoint on the American side of a U.S.-Canada bridge in Niagara Falls. A law enforcement official confirmed the deaths to The Associated Press on Wednesday. The official was not authorized to discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. There is no immediate information on the cause of the explosion, but it has raised concerns on both sides of the border. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says officials are “taking this extraordinarily seriously.” The White House says President Joe Biden was “closely following developments.”

View comments