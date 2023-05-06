There have been 2 deadly mass shootings in less than a week on the Mississippi Coast

Two mass shootings in six days have claimed the lives of three people — two of them teenagers — on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

The shootings, one in Bay St. Louis and the other in Ocean Springs, also left multiple people injured or hospitalized.

One of the shootings was at an after-prom party, and the other at a Cinco de Mayo party at an Ocean Springs restaurant.

Here’s a look at both shootings:

Bay St. Louis mass shooting

Haeleigh Stamper, 16, and De’Arreis “DD” Smith, 18, died after being shot multiple times at a house party on Old Blue Meadow Road in Bay St. Louis last Saturday.

Four other teenagers, ages 15 to 18, were also shot and are recovering in area hospitals.

Police arrested the suspected shooter, 19-year-old Cameron Brand of Pass Christian, hours after the killings.

Haeleigh and DD were both Hancock High students and were loved by all that knew them.

Bay St. Louis police are asking for teens who attended the party to come forward with any information related to the killings.

Ocean Springs mass shooting

One person is dead and least four others were shot in a mass shooting late Friday night at The Scratch Kitchen restaurant in Ocean Springs.

About 200 people were at the restaurant’s Cinco de Mayo party when the shots rang out, owner Brittany Alexander told the Sun Herald.

One of the patrons at the Scratch Kitchen saw the victim who died fall to the ground and try to wrap his wounds in a T-shirt and perform CPR.

Police taped off the Government Street restaurant and the Jackson County deputy coroner arrived just after 1 a.m.

Alexander said the suspected shooter bypassed security and was not a patron.

Police had not released information on arrests or the condition of the other victims at 2 a.m. Saturday.

This shooting is the fourth at a nightlife spot in the city since November.





A law enforcement officer enters crime scene tape surrounding The Scratch Kitchen restaurant in Ocean Springs after a shooting left 1 dead and several injured on Friday, May 5, 2023.