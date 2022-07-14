2 deadly officer-involved shootings reported in Warren County in less than a day

Jul. 13—A domestic violence call Tuesday that ended with a police officer critically wounded after being shot in the head and a man dead was the second fatal shooting by police in less than a day in Warren County.

On Monday afternoon, Hamilton County Sheriff's deputies tried to arrest Thomas Cromwell, 27 around 3:30 p.m. at the Baymont Inn near the Interstate 71/Kings Mills Road/Ohio 741 exit in Mason.

That evening, about 6:30 p.m., the Warren County Tactical Unit responded to the hotel where the escaped inmate from a Hamilton County correctional facility barricaded himself in a hotel room with a female hostage. Cromwell was shot dead by police during their attempt to rescue her about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday — about 11 hours after police first arrived to apprehend Cromwell.

On Tuesday, officers responded to the 5000 block of state Route 48 on a report of a husband ramming an ATV into his wife's vehicle, said Clearcreek Twp. Police Chief John Terrill.

The suspect reportedly shot Officer Eric Ney in the head before a female officer shot and killed the suspect.

The Warren County Coroner's Office identified the suspect as 65-year-old Mark Evers.

CareFlight flew Ney to Miami Valley Hospital, where he remained Wednesday in stable but critical condition, Lt. Wallace Stacy said.

Terrill said it's the first officer-involved shooting that the force has had since it was founded in 1975.

Including this week's shootings, there have been seven officer-involved shootings in Warren County since 2016. Of those shootings, four suspects were fatally wounded and four officers were wounded in the line of duty since 2016. There have been three officer-involved shootings so far in 2022; two in 2021; one in 2020; and one in 2016.