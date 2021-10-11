2 deaths under investigation by Joplin police

Oct. 11—Joplin police are investigating the deaths of two people over the weekend.

Police were called to a home in the 1300 block of South Massachusetts Avenue on Saturday evening for medical assistance, Cpl. Brett Davis said.

When they arrived, they found a dead woman and a man who was taken to a local hospital, where he later also died, Davis said. Further information about the victims, including their names, ages and relationship to each other, was not released.

Davis said the deaths appear to be an "isolated incident" and are under investigation by the Joplin Police Department.