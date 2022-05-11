2 Decatur men facing drug charges

May 11—Two Decatur men are facing felony drug charges after methamphetamines were found in their vehicle during a traffic stop last week, the Morgan County Sheriff's Office said.

Reginald Monroe Carver, 65, and Patrick Todd Raynor, 55, were found to be in possession of meth and were transported to the Morgan County Jail, the Sheriff's Office said. Carver was charged with drug trafficking and Raynor was charged with possession of meth. A third Decatur man was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Drug Enforcement Unit was conducting narcotics operations in the Trinity area when the arrests were made. The vehicle was stopped in the 1000 block of Pleasant Hill Road.

