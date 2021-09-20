2 Decatur men facing robbery charges; victim shot

Sep. 20—Two Decatur men are in Morgan County Jail after allegedly robbing a male who was also shot in the incident Friday night, according to Decatur police.

Travon Marcus Deloney, 21, and Gerome Dante Russell, 44, have been charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree assault and discharging a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle. The victim was treated at Decatur Morgan Hospital for a gunshot wound to his foot, police said.

Police said they responded to a shooting call in the 300 block of Mockingbird Lane Southwest at Sandlin Villas at about 7:47 p.m. Friday and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators interviewed the victim who stated he was reaching into the back seat of a vehicle when he was approached and robbed by two men. The men proceeded to fire at the victim and the vehicle before fleeing on foot, Decatur police said in a news release.

Deloney was arrested Saturday and was booked into the county jail without bond. Authorities said he was out on bond on a felony drug charge at the time of his arrest.

Russell was developed as a second suspect and arrested on Sunday. Russell is being held in jail with bail set at $330,000, Decatur police said.

