2 Decatur men indicted on capital murder charges

Aug. 4—A recent Morgan County grand jury indicted co-defendants in the fatal shooting of a Decatur man at a Southwest Decatur apartment complex in 2021.

Mashaud Tyliek Lewis, 22, and Antone Lamar Yarbrough, 28, both of Decatur, could receive the death penalty if they are convicted for shooting Chester Lee Jordan, 59, on May 9, 2021.

Decatur police arrested and charged Lewis with capital murder and a misdemeanor drug charge five days after the shooting incident.

U.S. marshals arrested Yarbrough in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on June 29, 2021, and he was extradited back to Morgan County the following week, authorities said.

Both defendants have been in Morgan County Jail without bail since their arrests.

Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson said, "the death penalty is still on the table."

"Presently, we are simply waiting on the first circuit court appearance and until that time, we will continue to process and organize all of the evidence that has to be turned over to the defense and ultimately, submitted during the trial," Anderson said Wednesday.

According to court documents, Yarbrough and Lewis have an arraignment set for 2:30 p.m. Oct. 25 in Morgan County Circuit Court.

The indictment said Yarbrough and Lewis used a pistol to kill Jordan while they were in the act of stealing cash from the victim.

Police reports on the slaying said Jordan was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when police responded to a call at 10:50 p.m. May 9, 2021, and was transported to Decatur Morgan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to an affidavit filed by Detective Sean Mukaddam, video surveillance at a convenience store on the night of the fatal shooting showed Jordan enter it alone, and Yarbrough later came into the same store. Yarbrough appeared to see Jordan "holding a large amount of money," asked him for a ride and they left together in Jordan's vehicle, according to the affidavit.

Lewis followed the two in a sedan, according to Mukaddam's description of the video.

The next surveillance video viewed by police came from cameras at Decatur Youth Services on Eighth Street Southwest, which captured an image of Jordan's vehicle at 9:39 p.m., shortly after it left the convenience store. A witness attempted to call Jordan beginning at 9:46 p.m. and never got an answer, Mukaddam said.

Jordan was found unresponsive in the parking lot of an apartment complex at 1220 Second Ave. S.W., east of the Aquadome Recreation Center where Decatur Youth Services has offices.

Defense attorneys for Yarbrough and Lewis did not immediately return calls Wednesday afternoon.

The grand jury indicted 108 individuals on felony drug possession charges and the following people on other charges:

—Ronald Dale Amerson, 46, Hartselle; leaving scene of an accident.

—Ricardo S. Bass, 41, Decatur; first-degree robbery.

—Randall Devante Bates, 23, Decatur; first-degree theft.

—Emmett Dewah Blaxton, 28; second-degree assault.

—Seth Adam Bond, 41, Decatur; breaking and entering a vehicle, second-degree receiving stolen property, third-degree escape.

—Christopher Allen Breeding, 33, Decatur; four counts of identity theft, two counts of first-degree theft, two counts of first-degree robbery.

—William James Bryan II, 29, Decatur; third-degree burglary, second-degree burglary, first-degree theft, three counts of second-degree theft.

—Dustin Wayne Bumpus, 29, Decatur; drug trafficking.

—Cody Max Busbey, 34, Moulton; third-degree receiving stolen property.

—Simiyah Vernee Cannon, 24, Decatur; first-degree burglary.

—Adell Dvante Casey, 36, Kalamazoo, Michigan; second-degree assault, first-degree attempted theft.

—Moses Cool Caudle, 39, Decatur; drug trafficking.

—Jesus Mendoza Chavez, 49, Decatur; three counts of third-degree burglary.

—Jerry Wayne Cleek, 81; murder.

—Timothy Dewayne Conley, 36, Huntsville; third-degree forgery.

—Kenneth Lee Crowder, 37, Decatur; second-degree domestic violence.

—Melvin Keith Dancy Jr., 64, Decatur; second-degree assault, second-degree receiving stolen property.

—Paula Michelle Davis, 39, Decatur; drug trafficking.

—John Fincher Doss, 56, Decatur; possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

—Kestalis Antiwand Driggers, 31, Decatur; second-degree receiving stolen property.

—Nathan William Eady, 30, Hartselle; breaking and entering a vehicle.

—Austin Wade Eipp, 28, Hanceville; third-degree burglary.

—Tillman John Flanagan, 34, Falkville; two counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

—James Edward Fletcher Jr., 41, Decatur; shooting into occupied building or vehicle.

—Kyrek Dae'shun Rashad Fletcher, 25, Huntsville; second-degree assault.

—Toyman Toyray Freeman Jr., 25, Decatur; drug trafficking.

—David Lee Garrison, 49, Hartselle; first-degree theft.

—Wylinzey Dewayne Grace Jr., 22, Decatur; two counts of third-degree burglary, shooting into unoccupied building or vehicle.

—John Phillip Hale, 30, Danville; drug trafficking.

—Spencer Newton Harwell, 45, Decatur; murder, trafficking in controlled substance.

—Jerome Joeasa Hines, 29, Foley, first-degree receiving stolen property.

—Tavon Israel Houston, 26, Decatur; breaking and entering a vehicle.

—Demetrius Dushawn Johnson, 27, Hartselle; possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, second-degree promoting prison contraband.

—Barry William Landers, 37, Cullman; obstructing justice by using a false identity.

—Roger Lepere Thierry, 62, Decatur; third-degree burglary.

—Donald Gene Letson, 69, Hartselle; failure to register as a sex offender.

—Angie Enid Lewis, 27, Decatur; second-degree receiving stolen property.

—Shannon Dee Lewis, 23, Decatur; chemical endangerment of a child.

—Kristy Leigh Lindsey, 45, Cullman; two counts of third-degree forgery.

—Rachel Anne Linn, 38, Falkville; first-degree criminal mischief, breaking and entering a vehicle.

—Dakota Quintorrian Long, 24, Tuscumbia; drug trafficking.

—Rachel Reed Mares, 40, Huntsville; two counts of third-degree theft.

—Lauren Elizabeth Marsh, 23, Decatur; first-degree criminal mischief.

—Benjamin Keith Matthews, 59, Somerville; failure to register as a sex offender.

—Mary Beth Maxwell, 33, Eva; chemical endangerment of a child.

—James Jarae Moore, 24, Athens; first-degree theft.

—Kaila Leshay Mullins, 29, Hartselle; first-degree theft.

—Troy Glynn Nichols, 62, Hartselle; third-degree burglary.

—Juan Carlos Ortiz, 23, Oxford; drug trafficking.

—Melvin Dewayne Osborn, 48, Galveston, Texas; drug trafficking.

—Anthony Blake Owens, 32, Hartselle; three counts of breaking and entering a vehicle, 37 counts of second-degree theft, third-degree burglary.

—Shannon Foy Pearson, 49, Cullman; drug trafficking.

—Keith Allen Pendergrass, 30, Decatur; drug trafficking.

—Whitney Lewis Peters, 36, Hartselle; third-degree forgery.

—Claude James Pritchett, 50, Birmingham; first-degree theft, third-degree forgery.

—Ayanna Myli Pruitt, 22, Decatur; three counts of third-degree theft, breaking and entering a vehicle.

—Steven Neal Richardson, 44, Lubbock, Texas; drug trafficking.

—Britany Hope Riggs, 30, Cullman; third-degree burglary.

—Diana Marie Rogers, 37, Decatur; second-degree domestic violence.

—Cynthia Carter Rueda, 49, Somerville; first-degree theft.

—Jamaika Dahne Rutledge, 28, Foley; first-degree receiving stolen property.

—Tiffany Michelle Scalf, 32, Decatur; drug trafficking.

—Joseph Louis Scott, 24, Hartselle; possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

—Lazika Zenobia Ja'Nike Scott, 22, Decatur; first-degree theft.

—Todd Rafeale Shoulders, 48, Huntsville; shooting into an occupied building or vehicle.

—Albert Samuel Smith Jr., 56; failure to register as a sex offender.

—Christopher Dale Smith Jr., 36, Decatur; possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

—Jamie Elisha Smith, 35, Athens; drug trafficking.

—Stanley Marquise Smith Jr., 31, Decatur; second-degree receiving stolen property.

—Deborah J. Sparkman, 64, Somerville; two counts of drug trafficking.

—Corey Allen Spurgeon, 40, Scottsboro; two counts of failure to register as a sex offender.

—Sha'King Martese Stover, 33, Decatur; first-degree burglary, first-degree domestic violence.

—Johnny Darryl Strong Jr., 30, Decatur; first-degree robbery, second-degree assault.

—Christopher Matthew Tennyson, 35, Somerville; first-degree theft.

—Amanda Irene Thornton, 33, Falkville; first-degree identity theft.

—John Timothy Topps, 43, Decatur; two counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, first-degree receiving stolen property.

—Nathan Trevares Torain, 41, Decatur; second-degree receiving stolen property.

—Michael Allen Tucker, 34, Decatur; second-degree burglary.

—George Joachim Ulrich, 40, Decatur; first-degree theft.

—Valerie Katherine Utz, 63, Prattville; two counts of third-degree forgery.

—Troy Jason Verbonitz, 46, Huntsville; third-degree theft.

—Clinton Harold Walling, 49, Hartselle; second-degree elder abuse.

—Montravious Shamere Walton, 27, Decatur; shooting into an occupied building or vehicle.

—Priscilla Renee Ware, 32, Trinity; first-degree theft.

—Korte Watkins, 30, Huntsville; first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, traveling to meet a child for a sex act, electronic solicitation of a child.

—Jeremy Dee Watson, 42, Trinity; breaking and entering into a vehicle.

—Leonard Jay Ray Weeks Jr., 32, Danville; two counts of first -degree robbery.

—Antoinne Derrell Wheeler, 46, Decatur; second-degree promoting prison contraband.

—Jennifer Lynn Whorton, 43, Danville; first-degree receiving stolen property.

—Rodney Carozade Wiggins, 35, Decatur; first-degree robbery.

—Rita Lynn Wilson, 56, Foley; first-degree receiving stolen property.

—Ted William Wright, 37, Florence; third-degree theft.