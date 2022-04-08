2 Decatur schools briefly placed on security alert this morning

Apr. 8—Two Decatur elementary schools were placed on secured perimeter early Friday because police were searching for a suspect in the area of the schools, according to a school official.

Deputy Superintendent Dwight Satterfield said Frances Nungester Elementary and Austinville Elementary put heightened security measures in place after the police notified the school system.

Satterfield said the security alert started at 7:58 a.m. and ended 31 minutes later after police said the incident was over.

Satterfield said the two schools had limited entry, limited hallway movement and school resource officers in place during the secure perimeter.

"The situation did not interrupt any classroom teaching," he said.

Decatur police said two individuals sought in a foot chase near Walmart on Spring Avenue Southwest were apprehended. Police spokeswoman Irene Cardenas-Martinez said an investigation is ongoing.

