2 defendants' domestic assault charges dismissed

May 21—Felony domestic assault charges were dismissed Thursday against two defendants when their victims failed to show up to testify against them at preliminary hearings in Jasper County Circuit Court.

Bobby R. King, 34, of Joplin, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing on a count of first-degree domestic assault. The prosecutor's office said the charge was being dismissed due to a lack of cooperation on the part of the victim, King's roommate.

King was arrested Aug. 22 after he punched Sara Johnson, 48, in the face, grabbed her hair and punched her repeatedly in the back of the head until she lost consciousness, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

In a second case, charges of second-degree assault and second-degree robbery on Quantae L. Myers, 42, were dismissed.

Myers was accused of assaulting girlfriend Devyn Robinson, 37, on June 27, 2019, in the 2000 block of South Range Line Road. A probable-cause affidavit states that he climbed in the passenger side of a vehicle she pulled up in and began choking her.

The document stated that when he finally let go and she could breathe again, he took her purse.