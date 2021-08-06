2 defendants enter pleas in 2018 slayings

Ken de la Bastide, The Herald Bulletin, Anderson, Ind.
·2 min read

Aug. 6—ANDERSON — Two more defendants in the 2018 killings of David L. Phillips II and Trinity Parker have reached plea agreements with the state.

David Roberts, 40, entered a plea of guilty to a Level 2 felony charge of voluntary manslaughter and Brittany Vontress-Cox, 33, pleaded guilty to a Level 3 felony charge of aiding kidnapping with a deadly weapon Friday in Madison Circuit Court Division 6.

Judge Mark Dudley set sentencing for both Roberts and Vontress-Cox for Aug. 27.

Under terms of the two plea agreements, if accepted by Judge Dudley, Roberts will be sentenced to 20 years in prison; Vontress-Cox will receive up to a maximum nine-year sentence.

Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Kopp said Roberts was contacted by Daniel Jones in July 2018 and offered a school bus as a place to hide out.

Roberts was wanted on a warrant at the time.

Roberts asked if Parker could hang out with him, and Jones said Parker was reportedly a "snitch."

Kopp said Jones and Jonathan Kirkle threatened Roberts with a gun and was told he had a choice between his life and Parker's.

Roberts contacted Parker and the three men picked her up at a motel in Anderson. After driving around for several hours, they took Parker to an abandoned house in Grant County.

Kopp said it was there that Jones shot Parker in the head twice.

Roberts was originally charged with murder, but the state agreed to the plea on the voluntary manslaughter charge because he was threatened with a gun.

Kopp said Vontress-Cox drove Phillips, Zirkle and Jones to the Rangeline Nature Preserve in July 2018. It was there that Jones shot Phillips.

"She provided the transportation," Kopp said. "She didn't know Phillips was going to be killed."

Jones entered a plea of guilty to two counts of murder and was sentenced by Dudley to 120 years in prison. Zirkle was found guilty of Level 1 felony aiding, inducing or causing murder in the shooting death.

He was sentenced to 55 years in prison.

A fifth defendant, Taylor Wheeler, charged with murder, is awaiting the setting of a trial date in Madison Circuit Court Division 6 on Aug. 27.

Phillips' decomposed body was found in 2018 at the Rangeline Nature Preserve by Madison County Sheriff's Department detectives. The 35-year-old Anderson man had been shot twice in the head with a .22-caliber handgun.

Two days later, Jones, who was already in custody at the Madison County Jail on an unrelated weapons charge, led investigators to an abandoned house just across the Grant County line where Parker's badly decomposed body was found.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.

