2 defendants' felony assault charges dismissed

Jul. 8—The Jasper County prosecutor's office Thursday dismissed felony assault charges that two defendants were facing when witnesses failed to show up to testify against them at their preliminary hearings.

Nathan R. Spencer, 31, of Joplin, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on a charge of first-degree assault. The prosecutor's office cited a lack of cooperation on the part of his victim, Ricky Sherrill Jr.

A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case states that Sherrill was lured May 7 to an apartment in Webb City, where Spencer purportedly hit him in the face with a motorcycle helmet and then hit him several more times when he fell to the floor.

Sherrill suffered a fracture of his orbital bone and perforation of the tympanic membrane in one ear, according to the affidavit.

In a separate case, a charge of second-degree domestic assault on Joe O. Madison also was dismissed by the prosecutor's office due to his ex-girlfriend's unwillingness to testify against him.

A Jasper County deputy arrested Madison, 51, of rural Joplin, on Dec. 20 after the defendant got into an argument with his ex-girlfriend and put her in a chokehold, cutting off her breath and almost causing her to lose consciousness.