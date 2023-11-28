2 defendants look to switch attorneys

Nov. 28—Two men charged with attempted murder in separate cases will have new attorneys.

Brian D. Grimm, of Culdesac, was charged in July for allegedly attempting to run over his roommate, Michael Dranichak, and asked for a new attorney after receiving a plea agreement. Robert J. LaPlante, of Clarkston, was charged with attempted murder of Loyal Otis Dickson Jr. in July by allegedly striking and/or cutting and/or stabbing him, and his attorney filed a motion to withdraw.

Grimm signed a plea agreement Oct. 31 after mediation along with his attorney, Lawrence Moran, and Nez Perce County Chief Deputy Prosecutor April Smith.

The next day, Grimm told 2nd District Judge Mark Monson that he requested a new attorney. Monson scheduled a hearing Nov. 8, where Grimm again stated he wanted a new attorney and Moran had no objection. Monson then appointed public defender Rick Cuddihy, according to court documents.

At a hearing Wednesday, Monson asked Cuddihy about the mediated plea agreement and Cuddihy said Grimm wanted the case to be set for trial. A trial was then set for Jan. 22 after Cuddihy brought up concerns about the speedy trial requirements of six months after the arraignment, which took place in August. Cuddihy also wanted enough time to prepare for trial and contact an accident expert, according to court documents.

LaPlante's attorney, Gregory Dickison, filed a motion to withdraw as attorney Nov. 15. Dickison stated that the attorney-client relationship was "irretrievably" broken and LaPlante would be better served by a new attorney. Monson granted the motion at a hearing Wednesday, according to court documents.

LaPlante has a Dec. 6 hearing and Monson said he wanted to appoint a new attorney for LaPlante by then but was struggling to get hold of people because of the Thanksgiving holiday. Monson stated he was trying to speak with an attorney in Grangeville to represent LaPlante, according to court documents.

Moran was initially appointed as LaPlante's public defender but had a conflict of interest and Dickison was appointed. Two other people are co-defendants: Timothy W. Allen, 42, of Kuna, and Kelley A. Wilson, 58, of Clarkston. Public defenders Cuddihy and Randy Reed both have conflicts of interest because they are representing LaPlante's co-defendants.

LaPlante has a jury trial scheduled for Feb. 20.

