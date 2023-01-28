2 defendants now sentenced in 2019 acid attack

Jan. 28—CATLETTSBURG — Two out of three implicated in an acid attack that left a woman permanently scarred have been sentenced for their roles as of Friday.

Syrell Nunnally, 35, of Louisville, entered a guilty plea in exchange for an amended charge.

In October, Syrell's cousin, Christopher "Smiley" Nunnally was convicted by a jury and sentenced to 38 years in prison for orchestrating the attack on his ex-girlfriend in which acid was thrown on her face and upper body.

Testimony given during Smiley's trial revealed that Syrell was the getaway driver on the night of the attack.

Syrell was originally booked into Boyd County Detention Center on a first-degree assault charge.

However, in a deal offered by the Commonwealth, Syrell pleaded guilty to an amended charge to first-degree wanton endangerment on Friday in Boyd County Circuit Court.

During the proceedings, Syrell waived her right to a pre-sentence investigation, which would provide the court with additional information to aid in the sentencing process, and instead elected to be sentenced on the same day.

Circuit Court Judge George Davis sentenced to Syrell to a five-year probated sentence.

According to Judge Davis, Syrell is already being held on a probation violation out of Jefferson County.

Laquasha N. Jones, 29, of Louisville, testified during that trial that she was the one who actually threw the acid onto the victim under the impression that it was water and part of a practical joke.

Jones was also booked on first-degree assault and is the last remaining defendant yet to be convicted in the matter.

