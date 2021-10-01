2 defendants to stand trial on child custody-related assault charges

Oct. 1—Two defendants have been ordered to stand trial on assault charges related to the alleged forcible taking of a 3-year-old boy from his grandmother a month ago in Joplin.

The primary defendant in the case, Savon M. Watts, 29, of Joplin, waived a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court on felony counts of first-degree assault and first-degree burglary and a misdemeanor count of interference with custody.

His co-defendant, Ajuann L. Parks, 25, who is represented by a different attorney, was ordered bound over on a felony count of third-degree assault and a misdemeanor count of interference with custody by Judge Joe Hensley at the conclusion of her preliminary hearing.

Maria Maturino, the grandmother of 3-year-old Markwayne Watts, testified that she has legal custody of her grandson, who is the son of her deceased daughter and Savon Watts. She said the boy has lived in her home since his birth.

"He hasn't got anything from his father, just from me," the Spanish-speaking grandmother testified through a court interpreter at the hearing.

She was awarded custody of the boy after the death of her daughter seven months ago, she said. The father never visited the boy while her daughter was alive and never showed up at court hearings after her daughter's death that led to her being awarded custody, she testified.

She said the father only recently began coming to her home in Joplin to see his son. She said that the first time she happened to be in Mexico and had left the boy in the care of her other adult children, who accompanied the child to a visit with his father. The second time, she was there, and Watts played some with his son, she said.

He came to her home a third time Aug. 28, and she and the child met him at her door. She said Watts asked his son if he wanted to go to the park. The boy took a couple steps forward and Watts swept him up and headed for his vehicle without her consent.

She said she grabbed his shirt in an effort to stop him and kept hold of it all the way to the vehicle. He put the boy in the vehicle, got in himself and was preparing to leave, so she tried to stop him by climbing in herself.

She said Watts then implored Parks, who was sitting in the passenger seat of his vehicle, to help him get her out, and Parks stepped out of the vehicle and grabbed her by the arm. She said she had her foot in the vehicle as she was grabbed and pulled away and that her foot was hurt in the process and then injured a second time as the vehicle backed up suddenly and one of its tires struck the foot.

A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case alleges that Parks threw Maturino to the ground. While her testimony indicated that Parks' and the vehicle's contact with her resulted in Maturino ending up on the ground with three broken bones in her foot, she did not clearly describe what Parks had done as throwing her to the ground.

Defense attorney William Fleischaker asked Maturino on cross-examination if she knew whether Parks was aware that she, not Watts, had legal custody of the boy, and she acknowledged that she did not know what Parks might have known in that regard. She said she never told her because she does not speak English.

Maturino has been wearing a walking boot since the incident and had to be helped into court to testify Thursday. The judge set the initial appearances of both Watts and Parks in a trial division of the court for Dec. 6.