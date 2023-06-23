2 defendants waive hearings in Jasper County assault cases

Jun. 22—A Joplin man and a man from Carthage waived preliminary hearings Thursday in separate felony assault cases.

Dakota J. Loeffler, 28, of Carthage, waived a hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on counts of second-degree assault and resisting arrest and was ordered to stand trial. A date for his initial appearance in a trial division had not been set by late Thursday afternoon.

Loeffler is accused of assaulting his girlfriend on July 20, 2022, hitting her in the back of the head with his fist multiple times hard enough to leave golf ball-sized bumps, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

Court records show Loeffler has had several arrests in domestic assault cases, including the shoving and choking of the same girlfriend in August 2021. That case was dismissed when the girlfriend did not come to court to testify against him at a preliminary hearing.

This time, the prosecutor's office has filed the case as an assault and not a domestic assault.

Joseph M. Davis, 42, of Joplin, waived his preliminary hearing on a count of second-degree domestic assault. A date for his initial appearance in a trial division also had not been set by late Thursday afternoon.

Davis is accused of slapping and choking his wife during a disturbance on Aug. 18 at their residence on East Third Street. A probable-cause affidavit states that she was left with scratches on her neck from trying to pry his hands loose and a cut on her foot that she said he had inflicted a few days previously by throwing a knife at her. She told police he reopened the cut during the assault by stomping on her foot.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.