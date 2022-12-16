2 defendants waive hearings in Joplin domestic assault cases

Dec. 16—Two defendants waived preliminary hearings Thursday in separate Joplin felony domestic assault cases and were ordered to stand trial.

Dakota R. Campbell, 21, waived his hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on charges of second-degree domestic assault, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.

Campbell was arrested May 20 and charged with choking his girlfriend, according to one probable-cause affidavit. A second affidavit filed in the case states that when stopped and contacted on West Seventh Street by police, he was driving a stolen vehicle, smelled of intoxicants and showed signs of impairment.

Associate Judge Joseph Hensley set Campbell's initial appearance in trial division of the court for Jan. 19.

In an unrelated case, David D. Faulkner, 36, waived a hearing on a count of second-degree domestic assault. Hensley set his initial appearance in a trial division for Jan. 18.

Faulkner is accused of assaulting his wife Sept. 18, according to a probable-cause affidavit. The document states that he choked her to the point she lost consciousness, leaving marks on her neck.