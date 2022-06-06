2 defendants waive hearings on sex offender registration violations
Jun. 6—Two defendants waived preliminary hearings last week in Jasper County Circuit Court on sex offender registration violations.
Nathaniel A. Stevenson, 35, of Joplin, waived a hearing and was ordered to stand trial on a count of failure to register as a sex offender. His initial appearance in a trial division was set for July 11.
Stevenson was convicted in 2012 of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old female acquaintance and is required by the state to register his address and other information with the sheriff's office in the county in which he resides. A probable-cause affidavit states that a Joplin police detective discovered that for several months last year he failed to report that he was staying at a residence on South Harlem Avenue in Joplin.
Ronald R. Belcher, 49, of Noel, also waived a preliminary hearing last week on a count of failure to register as a sex offender and was ordered to make an initial appearance in a trial division on July 11.
Belcher, who has a prior conviction for child molestation, was detained by Joplin police April 13 when an officer found him passed out near of First Street and Joplin Avenue. He was charged with a registration violation when the officer learned that he had been homeless in Joplin for two weeks without reporting a change of address from his prior place of residence in McDonald County.