2 DeKalb inmates die by apparent suicide at jail within days of each other, sheriff says

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said two inmates have died by apparent suicide at the DeKalb County Jail this week in unrelated incidents.

The Sheriff’s Office said Michael Assevero, 65, was found hanging in his jail cell and unresponsive on Sunday. He was pronounced dead after unsuccessful attempts to revive him by DeKalb EMS. Preliminary reports indicate he died by suicide.

Assevero had been in custody since August 11 after he was arrested on a failure to appear warrant on a violation of the Georgia RICO act. He was arrested while he was in the hospital and in custody of another agency.

On Tuesday, Snellville resident Viktor Ivanov Radunchev, 27, was found hanging in his cell. He was pronounced dead after efforts to save him were unsuccessful. Preliminary reports indicate he also died by suicide.

Radunchev had been in custody since August 13 after he was arrested on charges of simple battery, family violence, which allegedly occurred at a business on Presidential Parkway the same day.

Both incidents remain under investigation.