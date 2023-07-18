2 Delano men arrested in shooting that left 2 dead

Jul. 17—The Delano Police Department arrested two men in connection to a shooting that left two dead Friday after the suspects evaded police across multiple cities, authorities stated Monday.

Bryan Heredia, 19, and Saul Ochoa, 20, were booked on suspicion of one count each of first-degree murder, participating in a street gang and conspiracy by Delano police investigating the shootings deaths of Joshua Pena, of Bakersfield, and Jose Juarez, of Delano, both 28.

An officer heard gunshots near County Line Road and Girard Street on Friday at about 8:24 p.m. and went to investigate, an Instagram post by Delano Police reported. The officer arrived to see the suspect's vehicle driving away, police added.

Employees of area businesses, patrons and officers attempted to save Pena and Juarez, but both died at the scene, police wrote on Instagram. The coroner reported Pena, of Bakersfield, and Juarez, of Delano, died in the 200 block of Girard Street Friday after they were shot at 8:24 p.m.

A pursuit of the suspects ended after the vehicle crashed in an unincorporated area of Kern County, police reported.