2 Delaware beaches to close for migratory shorebird season

Two stretches of Delaware beaches will close Friday, as they do every year at this time to make room for migratory shorebirds.

The beaches include The Point at Cape Henlopen State Park and Fowler Beach within Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge.

The Point is the northernmost area of Cape Henlopen and stretches out into where the Atlantic Ocean and Delaware Bay meet, making it an important wildlife area for threatened or endangered piping plovers, American oystercatchers, least terns, red knots and other shorebirds.

For example, in Delaware, most endangered piping plovers choose to nest on The Point, according to the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.

Fowler Beach, which lies about midway between Broadkill and Slaughter beaches, is equally as important. Prime Hook was established as a wildlife sanctuary as part of the Migratory Bird Conservation Act in 1963.

The ocean side of The Point will reopen Sept. 1. The bayside of The Point and Fowler Beach will remain closed until Oct. 1.

