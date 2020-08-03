2 Delta passengers refused to wear face masks, so the plane turned back to the gate and kicked them out

Bruce Bennett/Getty

Delta Air Lines says two passengers were removed from a flight after refusing to wear masks on board.

Delta's Flight 1227 was about to take off from Detroit for Atlanta on July 23 but turned back to the gate, a company representative told The Hill and CNN.

The airline said the two customers "were noncompliant with crew instructions."

Delta's new safety policy requires customers and employees to wear a face covering at all times during transit.

CEO Ed Bastian said on July 22 that those refusing to wear masks would be barred for life from flying Delta.

"Flight 1227 from Detroit to Atlanta returned to the gate following two customers who were noncompliant with crew instructions," Emma Kate Protis told the outlets.

"After a short delay, the aircraft departed to Atlanta."

The identities of the two passengers are not known.

Delta has updated its conditions of travel in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Delta customers and employees are required to wear a face mask, or appropriate cloth face covering over their nose and mouth throughout their travel, aligning with best practice guidelines from the CDC," the airline's website says.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian told NBC's "Today" show on July 22 that the airline would bar people from the airline for life if they refused to wear a face covering aboard flights.

"You cannot board a Delta plane unless you have a mask on. If you board the plane and you insist on not wearing your mask, we will insist that you don't fly Delta in the future. We already have over 100 people we've put on that list," he said.

The airline has also blocked off seats on either side of a reservation to maintain social distancing.

