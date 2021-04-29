2 deputies among 4 killed in shooting at North Carolina home

Police believe a gunman killed two sheriff's deputies, his mother and his stepfather at a North Carolina home before killing himself Wednesday. The shooting sparked a lengthy standoff between the gunman and authorities in Boone, North Carolina, that ended late Wednesday night.

The Watauga County Sheriff's Office identified the deputies as K-9 Deputy Logan Fox and Sergeant Chris Ward. Sheriff Len Hagaman identified the two other victims as the gunman's mother and stepfather, a reporter for CBS affiliate WBTV posted to Twitter.

UPDATE: It is now confirmed by the Watauga Sheriff that the second deputy passed away, and that the suspect's mother and stepfather were also shot and killed before the suspect killed himself. A bullet also struck the helmet of a Boone Police officer, but he was not injured. pic.twitter.com/eMa6qlyjtD

"This is an incredibly tragic situation and our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved as well as their families and our community," Hagaman said in a statement.

The sheriff's office didn't identify the gunman. On Wednesday, state Representative Ray Pickett, who represents Watauga County, said he was told the gunman was an adult and not a teenager, WBTV reported.

Fox and Ward were shot when they entered the home while conducting a welfare check Wednesday morning, the sheriff's office said. The homeowner's employer told authorities the homeowner didn't show up for work and wasn't responding to phone calls.

Fox died at the scene, the sheriff's office said. The shooting sparked a standoff between the gunman and multiple law enforcement agencies.

Sheriff's deputies are seen during a standoff in Boone, North Carolina, April 28, 2021. / Credit: WBTV

A Boone police officer was shot during an attempt to rescue the deputies but didn't suffer any injuries because of his protective equipment, the sheriff's office said. Ward died after being flown to a hospital.

The standoff ended shortly before 11 p.m., the sheriff's office said. Morganton Department of Public Safety Major Ryan Lander confirmed to CBS News the gunman appears to have killed himself.

The State Bureau of Investigation is leading an investigation into the shooting.

