2 deputies dead, suspect barricaded inside Cobb home, officials confirm

Two deputies with the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office have died after being shot, officials have confirmed.

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office says the deputies were serving a warrant on Thursday night when they were shot.

Sheriff’s office officials say the suspect is still barricaded inside the home.

Cobb County SWAT and FAST teams are on the scene.

Two @CobbSheriff deputies died tonight in the line of duty while serving a warrant. SWAT and FAST teams are at the scene. The suspect is barricaded.



We will release additional information, including the names of the fallen deputies, as it becomes available. — Cobb County Sheriff’s Office (@CobbSheriff) September 9, 2022

Channel 2 Action News crews are outside of the neighborhood off of Irwin Road working to learn more information.

Witnesses tell Channel 2 they heard several shots and the neighborhood is filled with law enforcement officers.

