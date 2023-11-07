2 deputies hurt after shooting in Robeson County

Two deputies in Robeson County were taken to the hospital after being shot Tuesday morning, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Few details have been released, but the sheriff’s office says a suspect is in custody but was also being treated after being shot.

It happened Tuesday morning near Old Red Springs Road and Clark Road, according to our affiliates at ABC15. A source told the news station that deputies were attempting to serve a warrant when a shootout occurred.

The sheriff’s office hasn’t released the conditions of the deputies or the suspect.

According to the RCSO, investigators are getting help from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the State Bureau of Investigation.

