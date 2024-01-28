2 deputies hurt, vehicle rammed, man in custody after wild pursuit across Thurston County

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of multiple crimes early Friday after leading deputies on a wild pursuit across Thurston County that at one point crossed an area golf course, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect also rammed a Sheriff’s Office vehicle, injuring two deputies, according to a social media post that detailed the pursuit. One deputy has since been released from the hospital, while the second deputy is still being treated for their injuries.

It all began about 1:30 a.m. Friday when a deputy attempted to stop a pickup truck driver on suspicion of driving under the influence on Martin Way East.

The driver took off and drove north on Interstate 5, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He then drove across the median onto southbound I-5, got back onto Martin Way and drove through Lacey to Ruddell Road, according to the post.

At Ruddell Road and Yelm Highway in Lacey, a deputy executed what is known as a “precision immobilization technique,” or PIT maneuver, to stop the driver. However, the driver allegedly rammed that vehicle, injuring a deputy and a new recruit.

From there, the driver drove onto Capitol City Golf Course, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The pursuit was paused, according to the post, then resumed when deputies saw the driver head south on Rainier Road.

Throughout the pursuit, multiple PIT maneuvers were attempted, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

At Waldrick Road and Old Highway 99, the Sheriff’s Office was able to push the driver onto a field, but he kept driving, smashing through a fence, and got back onto Old Highway 99, but with only three tires, not four.

About halfway through the city of Tenino, the transmission on the suspect’s truck failed and the suspect was taken into custody with the assistance of a K9.

The man was arrested on suspicion of drug DUI, two counts of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, multiple counts of first-degree malicious mischief, and attempting to elude law enforcement, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said the pursuit lasted for more than 30 minutes.