2 deputies shot in midnight confrontation with convicted felon, Georgia officials say

A Georgia man is accused of trying to kill three sheriff’s deputies, two of whom ended up in a hospital, according to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened around 12 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11 in the south Georgia town of Ochlocknee, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Ochlocknee is about 225 miles south of Atlanta.

A $5,000 reward is offered for information leading to Henderson’s arrest.

Details of how the shooting occurred were not posted by the department, but WCTV reports Tyler Henderson “allegedly got a hold of a deputy’s gun and used it to shoot the two deputies.”

“Henderson is wanted for attempting to murder three of your deputies. Two ... were shot, both are stable and are going to be okay,” the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook. “Henderson is a convicted felon and is no stranger to the law. ... We will find Henderson and bring him to justice.”

The department did not say what happened to the third deputy.

Henderson is on probation on charges of robbery, aggravated assault and burglary, the sheriff’s office told WCTV.

He is white, 5-foot-10, 212 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing dark jogging pants, a white T-shirt and light-colored tennis shoes, officials said.

“Henderson’s direction of travel is unknown,” the GBI said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the state bureau tip line at 1-800-597-8477.

Henderson is from Thomasville, Georgia, and his Facebook page lists Ochlocknee as his current home. A Thomas County Sheriff’s Office poster seeking his arrest in April is the profile picture on his page.

