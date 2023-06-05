2 Derry area men accused of assaulting teen

Jun. 5—Two men are accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl during separate incidents at Derry Manor Apartments and in an Uber from the apartment building to a motel room, according to court papers.

Bail was set at $100,000 each for Christopher R. Fraser, 19, of Derry Township, and Ethan S. McCardle, 20, of Derry Borough. The two friends were arrested Friday on charges of statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and related offenses.

Fraser told police he met a 13-year-old girl May 5 in a parking lot near the apartment building where he was staying with McCardle. Around 9 p.m., the girl and a friend visited the apartment building where Fraser sexually assaulted her in a common area bathroom, according to court papers.

The accuser told police McCardle sexually assaulted her during an Uber ride around 11:40 p.m. and in a motel room in South Greensburg. Both suspects were being held at the Westmoreland County Prison. They did not have attorneys listed in online court records. Preliminary hearings were set for June 21.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .