2 Des Moines high school students arrested after handgun found in locker

Two North High School students were arrested Thursday after a handgun was found in a locker.

The weapon was discovered around 12:45 p.m. after a staff member "noticed something suspicious about a locker and notified our campus monitors," North Principal Ben Graeber said in a letter to families Thursday afternoon.

Des Moines Public Schools Public Safety and the Des Moines Police Department were contacted after the weapon was found in a coat pocket, Graeber said. Two students were arrested.

Des Moines schools spokesperson Phil Roeder confirmed the weapon was a gun.

"This is a very serious matter that will be dealt with by law enforcement," Graeber said in the letter. "With regular and too many reports of violence around the community and across the nation, we are never going to hesitate in responding swiftly to a report or discovery of a weapon on our campus."

This latest incident comes more than a week after two Des Moines Public School students were shot and killed at Starts Right Here, a program for at-risk youth in Des Moines, and an East High School student found with a handgun in an unrelated incident.

Full letter to North High School families

Dear North families:

I am writing to let you know about an incident at North High School early this afternoon that resulted in the arrest of two students.

One of our staff noticed something suspicious about a locker and notified our campus monitors. When the locker was searched a weapon was found in a coat pocket. At that point DMPS Public Safety and the Des Moines Police Department were contacted, and both were at North within a few minutes. Two students were arrested and are being questioned by the police.

This is a very serious matter that will be dealt with by law enforcement. With regular and too many reports of violence around the community and across the nation, we are never going to hesitate in responding swiftly to a report or discovery of a weapon on our campus.

I am grateful for the good work of our staff in responding to this matter. Thank you for being a part of the North High community.

Sincerely,

Ben Graeber

Principal

