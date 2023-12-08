2 Des Moines residents sentenced to prison after 4-week-old child suffers broken bones

Two Des Moines residents convicted of endangering the life of a 4-week-old child were sentenced to prison Friday, Polk County officials said.

Frankie Honeyman, 26, and Cheynne Swink, 32, were accused of injuring the infant, who arrived at a hospital with multiple broken bones in October 2022, the Polk County Attorney's Office said in a statement.

Honeyman was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to child endangerment causing bodily injury and neglect of a dependent, officials said.

Swink was sentenced to two years incarceration after pleading guilty to aggravated misdemeanor of child endangerment.

Bond on appeal was set at $100,000 for Honeyman and $50,000 for Swink.

José Mendiola is a breaking news reporter for the Register. Reach him at jmendiola@dmreg.com.

