2 DeSoto County inmates walk off job site; search underway

Two inmates in the custody of the DeSoto County Sheriff's Department escaped Tuesday morning.

Gene Saulsberry and Moumen Mawlawi, both low-level non-violent offenders, were working to load and unload food at a local nonprofit that feeds homeless in DeSoto. The two walked off the site about 9:30 a.m., the sheriff's department said.

Saulsberry had been arrested for shoplifting, and Mawlawi had been arrested for auto theft.

A woman believed to be an accomplice in the escape was arrested around 2 p.m. Tuesday and is being charged with aiding escape of felons. No further details were given about her alleged role in the escape.

DeSoto County Sheriff Thomas Tuggle held a press conference on the escaped inmates Tuesday afternoon.

"The apprehension of an accomplice is a significant step, and with the public's support, we are determined to bring these individuals to justice," DeSoto County Sheriff Thomas Tuggle said.

Tuggle said the risk to the public is minimal. The department believes the two have already fled the county.

"We are actively tracking these individuals," Tuggle said. "I feel very, very confident that we are going to find these individuals."

This is an ongoing investigation.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

Jacob Wilt is a reporter for The Commercial Appeal. You can reach him at jacob.wilt@commercialappeal.com.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: DeSoto County inmates escape custody; search underway