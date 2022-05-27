2 detained after gas station standoff in NW ABQ

May 26—Officers detained a man and a woman who had holed up inside a gas station after allegedly stealing a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Northwest Albuquerque.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said the people safely exited the Circle K at Coors and Bluewater NW and were taken into custody.

Gallegos said earlier Thursday that a man had fled a stolen vehicle before running into the convenience store and barricading himself inside, leading to a lengthy standoff.

Officers could be seen taking a man and a woman into custody around 3 p.m.