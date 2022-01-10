🌱 2 Detained In Providence Place Mall Incident + Vaccine Clinics

Rise and shine, Pawtucket! Let's get you started this Monday with everything you need to know going on around town today.

A bystander video shows Providence Place Mall security guards tackling two individuals in an incident at the mall this weekend. Around 5 p.m. on Saturday, mall security intervened to stop a physical altercation on an escalator. One individual in the recording was shown assaulting mall security before being tackled, and at least two individuals appeared to have been detained by the guards. (GoLocalProv) On Tuesday, Jan. 25 and Tuesday, Feb. 1 from 5 to 7 p.m., the Pawtucket Public Library will be hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics. The clinics will offer doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Spots are filling up quickly, says the Library, so be sure to register soon. (Facebook) Bundle up, Pawtucket: It's going to be bitterly cold, with temperatures dropping into the teens and single-digits by tomorrow. Later in the week, things will start to warm up a bit as temperatures rise to the mid-20s and 30s. All week, expect wind gusts of up to 25 mph. (Pawtucket Patch)

In honor of National Law Enforcement Day yesterday (Jan. 9), the Pawtucket Police Department shared an appreciation post showing support for all local, state and federal law enforcement officers, especially those within its own agency. (Facebook)

If you are a Pawtucket Junior High or High School looking to assist the community or a local senior citizen in need of shoveling assistance, please contact Constituent Liaison Kassandra Florez at kflorez@pawtucketri.com about this winter's Youth-Senior Shoveling program. (Facebook)

