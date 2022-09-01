Officials investigate several school threats across Arizona

Officials have investigated several threats at schools across Arizona this week.

Phoenix police detained two people in connection to reports received Wednesday morning about threats at a school near 56th Street and Thomas Road.

Police were notified about a student who found a handwritten threat, according to Sgt. Vincent Cole, a spokesperson with Phoenix police. Details on what the threat said weren't released, nor was the name of the specific school that was under threat.

An officer remained at the school for the rest of the day.

Two people were detained in connection to this situation, Cole said in a statement on Thursday, but did not provide details.

Central High School on lockdown

On Thursday in a separate incident, Central High School went into lockdown while Phoenix police investigated threats at the school, according to Sgt. Brian Bower, a spokesperson with Phoenix police. Bower said one person was detained but didn't provide details about the nature of the threat.

The lockdown was lifted but parents were allowed to pick up students, Bower said. An investigation is ongoing.

Unsubstantiated threats against Kingman school

In Kingman, school resource officers received information about a possible future school shooting on Wednesday, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office. Detectives from the Sheriff's Office started an investigation and interviewed students later that day.

Officials didn't find something to substantiate the allegations, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Deputies were at the school on Thursday for added security and to conduct more interviews. Criminal charges will be filed if officials determine that legitimate threats were made, the Sheriff's Office said.

"The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate these threats, as we take all substantiated or unsubstantiated threats of this kind seriously... The safety and security of our schools is of utmost importance to our deputies and administration," the statement said.

