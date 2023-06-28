2 detention officers convicted of smuggling contraband into Ga. jail

Two detention officers are among 11 people being charged in connection with a smuggling scheme.

Haralson County deputies say they began an investigation in 2021 into contraband, including drugs, being brought into the jail.

A month-long investigation found that two detention officers, several outside contacts and inmates were working together.

Investigators learned the two officers were Sonja Jean Goodin and Brandy Joelle Guthrie.

Warrants were secured to charge nearly a dozen people in the scheme.

One of the detention officers quit before being charged. The other was fired and charged.

Earlier this month, both Goodin and Guthrie pleaded guilty to violation of oath of office and procuring tobacco products for inmates. Both were sentenced to five years with the first to be served in prison and the remaining four on probation.

