2 Detroit children shot in separate gunplay incidents

Mar. 10—DETROIT — Police on Tuesday investigated a case of kids playing with guns that left a 13-year-old boy in critical condition — only to respond within hours to a similar incident three miles away, in which a 3-year-old boy was shot in the arm.

The shootings happened about two hours apart on the city's east side, Detroit police Capt. Kimberly Blackwell said during a press briefing near a home in the 19100 block of Omira. There, the 3-year-old was shot about 2:40 p.m. by a minor relative while a 13-year-old girl babysat them, she said. The child is expected to survive.

"We actually just left another scene with the same tragic circumstances," Blackwell said, referring to a 12:45 p.m. shooting in the 19400 block of Justine. In that case, boys ages 10, 12 and 13 were playing with a gun, and the 10-year-old shot his 13-year-old cousin in the head. The victim was listed in critical condition.

While police did not have a medical condition for the 3-year-old boy, "he was alert," Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood said.

"These are preventable crimes that can be avoided," Kirkwood said. "Gun owners need to be more responsible."

Both cases remain under investigation, Blackwell said.

Tuesday's incidents mark at least the fourth cases this year in which Detroit children were shot while playing with guns.

On Jan. 20, an 18-month-old boy fatally shot his 5-year-old cousin in the 2400 block of Sturtevant on Detroit's west side. Four days later, a 4-year-old boy found a gun inside a home in the 14400 block of Hubbell on the city's west side, and accidentally shot himself. He was expected to recover.

Detroit police recently announced they were making free gun locks available at all police precincts. Reginald Crawford, president of the Wayne County Sheriffs Association, said his union has been working with Sheriff Raphael Washington to launch a separate gun lock giveaway.

"I was going to ask them to pass them out out at the jail, because we need people to get these gun locks," said Crawford. "These are irresponsible adults, and this shouldn't happen. I'm a Second Amendment guy, but we've also got to protect these children."

Washington, a certified firearms instructor, said the message to get gun locks can't be hammered home enough.

"We just have to keep trying to educate people," he said. "These things continue to happen, and they don't need to happen, because it's just so easy to properly store your firearms."

Sheriff's spokeswoman Paula Bridges said there's an upcoming gun lock initiative that will be announced soon, but added some free gun locks are available at the Sheriff's Office headquarters at 4747 Woodward in Detroit.

