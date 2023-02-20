2 Detroit Police officers dead in Livonia

Two Detroit Police officers were found dead in a home in the Bell Creek Square Condominiums near Farmington and Six Mile roads in Livonia Sunday in what is believed to be a murder-suicide, according to Detroit Police.

The deaths are believed to be as a result of a domestic incident, said Detroit Police Chief James White, who provided a brief update to news media at the scene. He called the incident tragic.

Officials declined to name the officers or an official cause of death.

More:After Michigan State mass shooting, the coping begins

More:Friend said student from China paralyzed in MSU shooting, starts GoFundMe account

Livonia Police are conducting the investigation into the deaths.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Livonia incident ends with Detroit Police deaths