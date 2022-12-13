2 die in early morning wreck

Dec. 12—Two people were killed in an early morning wreck Saturday and a 19-year-old Odessa man has been arrested on suspicion of intoxication manslaughter in the case.

According to the Odessa Police Department, Jose A. Ramirez was speeding westbound in a Dodge Charger in the 4900 block of East 42nd Street when he struck a Chevrolet Malibu that was also traveling west.

Ramirez's passenger, John A. Escontrias, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 1 a.m. crash and the driver of the Malibu, Linda Hernandez, 23, died at Medical Center Hospital.

Ramirez was booked into the Ector County jail on suspicion of two counts of intoxication manslaughter, a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison.

He remained in the jail Monday; bond has not yet been set.