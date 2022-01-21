2 die in police chase after not stopping for traffic violation, Warner Robins cops say

Two people in Houston County were killed early Friday in a car that crashed after its driver reportedly failed to pull over for a traffic stop on Russell Parkway, Warner Robins police said.

The crash happened at 12:51 a.m. in the 1200 block of Russell, less than a mile west of Kimberly Road, not far from where police said an officer had tried to stop the car for not maintaining its lane near Tallulah Trail.

The car reportedly “fled at a high rate of speed” before crashing, a statement from city police noted.

Further details were not immediately available.