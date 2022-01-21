2 die in police chase after not stopping for traffic violation, Warner Robins cops say

Joe Kovac Jr.
·1 min read

Two people in Houston County were killed early Friday in a car that crashed after its driver reportedly failed to pull over for a traffic stop on Russell Parkway, Warner Robins police said.

The crash happened at 12:51 a.m. in the 1200 block of Russell, less than a mile west of Kimberly Road, not far from where police said an officer had tried to stop the car for not maintaining its lane near Tallulah Trail.

The car reportedly “fled at a high rate of speed” before crashing, a statement from city police noted.

Further details were not immediately available.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Open hearing sought on trial evidence in Floyd's killing

    Prosecutors in the trial of three former Minneapolis police officers on civil rights charges in George Floyd’s killing asked the judge to open at least parts of a hearing Friday on the admissibility of some evidence. A jury was seated in a single day Thursday for Tou Thao, J. Kueng and Thomas Lane, who are charged with depriving Floyd of his rights while acting under government authority. Judge Paul Magnuson has limited access to the trial to five media pool seats and a small number of family members for the defendants, with other media and the general public in an overflow room with a closed-circuit feed that has limited views.

  • Italy to set aside 150 million euros for COVID vaccination compensation - draft

    Italy plans to set aside 150 million euros ($169.91 million) to compensate those suffering side effects from COVID-19 vaccinations, a draft decree seen by Reuters showed on Friday. The government plans will allocate 50 million euros in 2022 and an additional 100 million in 2023 to those permanently disabled by the coronavirus vaccination recommended by the Italian health authority. In an October 2021 document, Italy's drug agency AIFA reported 101,110 complaints of side-effects out of more than 84 million doses administered.

  • Airbus revokes Qatar Airways A321 jet order amid dispute

    European planemaker Airbus terminated a multibillion dollar order by Qatar Airways for 50 of its single-aisle in-demand A321neo jets. The termination of the contract for the A321neo, confirmed by the planemaker to The Associated Press on Friday, comes as Airbus and one of its biggest customers, Qatar Airways, are embroiled in a legal dispute over the grounding of the larger twin-aisle A350 plane. In December, Qatar’s national carrier announced it was suing Airbus in London over what it described as the “accelerated surface degradation” of the wide-body A350.

  • Ex-lawmaker dies using medical suicide law he helped pass nearly a decade ago

    A former Vermont lawmaker died last week using a medical aid-in-dying law that he helped pass nearly nine years earlier, before his terminal diagnosis. Willem Jewett, D, who served two years as House majority leader from 2013 to 2014, died Jan. 12 at his home in Ripton, Vt. He was 58. Jewett's palliative-care doctor confirmed to the Vermont-based digital news outlet VTDigger that he died using a prescription obtained through Act 39, also known as Vermont's Patient Choice and Control at End of Li

  • Vermont Medical suicide law used by lawmaker who helped pass it

    A medical suicide law in Vermont was used by a lawmaker who was key to helping legalize the practice in 2013. Former Vermont House Majority Leader Willem Jewett (D), 58, used the medical suicide law to pass away on Jan. 12, after he was diagnosed with mucosal melanoma more than a year ago, his wife said, The Associated Press reported. The medical suicide law allows those who are terminally ill to end their lives. Jewett played a major role in...

  • Racist New York Couple From Viral Train Incident Are Arrested... and Fired

    via TwitterA man and woman in New York have been both fired and arrested for verbally assaulting a family on a train in an incident that police have determined to be a hate crime.The Daily Voice reported that Justin Likerman and Kristin Digesaro, of Long Island, turned themselves in on Wednesday. They have been charged with aggravated harassment and endangering the welfare of a child. New York’s Metropolitan Transit Authority said the charges were brought in conjunction with the Manhattan Distri

  • Cops Call BS on Denver Dad’s Story After Near-Fatal Hike With Son

    Denver PoliceA dad in Colorado is accused of attempted first-degree murder after he and his son were rescued from fenced-off icy water in Denver.Michael Ninomiya, 42, was arrested Wednesday, a week after emergency responders from the Denver Fire Department fished him and his son out of a drainage culvert, according to the Denver Police Department.While Ninomiya allegedly emerged with a laceration on his forehead, doctors treating the injured five-year-old at the Children’s Hospital told cops tha

  • Sleeping woman wakes up to man touching her on United flight, feds say. ‘Get away’

    It happened on a United Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Virginia.

  • Vancouver police seek witnesses to ‘disturbing attack’ on young Asian woman

    Police in Vancouver, Canada, are seeking the public’s help to identify a man involved in an “unprovoked and random” attack on a young Asian woman on New Year’s Eve. Surveillance footage released by the Vancouver Police Department shows the 22-year-old woman strolling outside of Hotel Georgia on West Georgia Street when the man walking in the opposite direction grabs her at around 3:30 p.m. Tania Visintin told the Vancouver Sun.

  • 26-year-old woman vanished in December, Montana cops say. Now remains have been found

    The woman was reported missing on New Year’s Eve; she was last seen 10 days earlier, police said.

  • KC Chiefs’ Willie Gay Jr. arrested Wednesday night for alleged damage of property

    Second-year Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. was arrested Wednesday night in Overland Park. The Chiefs play the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round of the playoffs on Sunday at Arrowhead.

  • Cold case divers find missing woman's car — and 2 other vehicles

    Divers located a car matching the description of a vehicle belonging to a woman who went missing in Texas in 2017.

  • Man shoots person who stole his SUV on Key Peninsula, deputies say

    A 70-year-old man located his stolen SUV near Wauna on Key Peninsula and shot at the man driving it, deputies said.

  • 15 Famous Songs That Were Based On Or Inspired By Heinous Events

    I will never be able to listen to "Jenny Was A Friend of Mine" by The Killers the same way ever again.View Entire Post ›

  • Judge tells Nichalous Harvey: "If you hadn't had that gun that day, you would be dead"

    A convicted felon who fatally shot a would-be robber was sentenced to three years probation.

  • Houston police seek suspects responsible for robbery at intersection

    The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s help to identify the suspects involved in a robbery by force that occurred around 2:15 p.m. on September 18, 2021, in the 1800 block of Broadway. Police say the woman had visited a bank in the 1100 block of Southmore before the robbery. (Video: Houston Police Department Robbery Division)

  • A New York City artist says Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell shopped her around to men at Mar-a-Lago. Other victims saw her as one of their enablers.

    Rina Oh thought Jeffrey Epstein was going to be her art patron. Two decades later, she's coming to terms with being among his victims.

  • 'Like a Third World country': Gov. Newsom decries rail thefts amid push to beef up enforcement

    The crush of cargo at the ports of L.A. and Long Beach, plus limited security on rail lines, helped make cargo trains vulnerable to theft, expert say.

  • Police: Raid of Springfield sites nets marijuana, guns, gambling machines, nearly $600,000

    Police say Springfield boutique was storefront for illegal gambling parlor run by a felon found with guns, marijuana and nearly $600,000 in cash

  • Texas LGBTQ+ Couple’s Murders Probed By Mexican Authorities As Two More Women Found

    Mexican authorities are investigating the gruesome murder of a married Texas couple whose bodies were dismembered, stuffed in plastic trash bags and scattered alongside a highway. The mutilated remains of Yulizsa Ramírez and Nohemí Medina Martínez were discovered on Sunday near the outskirts of Ciudad Juárez along the Juárez-El Porvenir highway, according to reports. The bags were found approximately 17 miles apart on the stretch of highway on Sunday — which runs along the Rio Grande southeast o