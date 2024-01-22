2 displaced after fire extends from garage to home in Waupun

WAUPUN — No one was injured in a garage fire Jan. 20 in the city of Waupun, but two residents of the property were displaced.

Waupun Fire Department responded around 8:23 p.m. Jan. 20 to the West Street home, where a vehicle was burning in the attached garage, a news release from the department said.

Multiple fire extinguishers hadn't suppressed the fire, which was starting to spread to the home when fire crews arrived.

Personnel were at the scene for three hours. Between fire damage in the garage and attic and smoke damage throughout the home, the property is uninhabitable.

The department believes the fire originated in the vehicle’s engine compartment, although the investigation is still ongoing.

Alto Fire Department, Brandon-Fairwater Fire Department, Waupun First Responders, Lifestar Ambulance and Waupun Police Department assisted at the scene, as well as Waupun Utilities and Alliant Energy.

