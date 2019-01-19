2 Dividend Stocks I'd Buy Right Now

Right now ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) and International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) are offering yields of 4.7% and 5.5%, respectively. Each is more than twice what you'd get from an investment in an S&P 500 Index fund. The only problem is that the companies both have some negatives attached to them.

Here's why you should be looking at them anyway.

1. This oil giant has legs

The big knock against Exxon is that it drills for dirty carbon fuels. The world is moving away from these energy sources, and that is going to make the company an obsolete dinosaur. This view is totally justified, with renewable power and electric cars both quickly gaining scale. But there's a long way to go before the world can simply say goodbye to oil, natural gas, and all of the other products made from these fuels. In fact, the International Energy Agency expects oil demand to continue to grow until at least 2040, with demand for natural gas increasing materially over that span. Equally important, oil and natural gas are depleting resources, so new drilling will be needed to meet that demand.

In other words, oil and gas are here to stay for a very long time. Exxon, meanwhile, has the staying power to be a big player. For starters, it has a diversified model that spans from the upstream (drilling) to downstream (refining and chemicals) businesses. That gives its top line a little balance, since falling oil prices mean lower costs for its downstream operations, which count oil as a key input. The company also has the lowest leverage of its peers, with long-term debt below 10% of the capital structure. Exxon also has a rock solid balance sheet, a real asset when dealing with the often volatile price of oil.

Another big concern about Exxon right now is that production has been falling for the last couple of years. But the company is working on that, and, as just noted, has the financial strength to see its plans through no matter what happens to the price of oil along the way. Moreover, it looks like the company hit a key inflection point in the third quarter, with production growing sequentially from the second quarter. The key driver was an increase in production from Exxon's onshore U.S. drilling efforts, which is just one of several projects it has in the works. If you can think long-term, financially strong Exxon is worth a close look from dividend investors today.

2. It's a big acquisition, but not that big

The next company dividend investors should look at, IBM, requires a little more faith. This global technology giant has seemingly fallen behind the times in the technology industry, and its efforts to catch up have been slow at best. And now it's looking to buy Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT), an expensive $34 billion acquisition, to help speed up its shift toward on-trend tech businesses.