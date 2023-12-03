2 dogs, 2 cats shot and killed in Baldwin County neighborhood

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two dogs and two cats were found dead Friday morning in the Pine Grove area of Bay Minette, according to eyewitnesses.

News 5 saw photos of the dead animals, lying lifeless, some side by side on grass, and learned that the dogs’ owner had been identified; each cat’s identity remains a mystery.

The deaths raise many questions, including who killed these animals and why they did it.

Pine Grove resident Amy Russell said her cousin found the four animals dead with gunshot wounds around 7:15 a.m. Friday.

Russell said her cousin called the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, but no one showed up after she waited there for three hours.

News 5 contacted the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and its animal control unit, but we received no immediate response after hours.

“We have not heard anything about it,” someone from the North Baldwin Animal Shelter said in a direct message. “Not surprising, but very upsetting.”

Those two words, “not surprising,” may speak volumes.

According to Russell, pet disappearances and even killings have happened in the Pine Grove community for some time.

“(We’ve had a) problem with people killing animals around my area,” she said. “I had (a) few of my cats go missing.”

This is a developing story.

News 5 will update this article as more information becomes available.

