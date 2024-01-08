2 dogs die in Frostburg-area fire

Jan. 8—FROSTBURG — A furnace malfunction started a fire Monday that caused about $50,000 damage to a Frostburg-area home, the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal said.

Two dogs died in the fire, which began in the basement of the one-story home located at 12506 Carlos Road around 1:45 p.m.

About 40 firefighters, led by the Shaft Volunteer Fire Company, needed about 5 minutes to bring the fire under control.

Residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross.