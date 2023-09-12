2 dogs found dead in Tucson homes; police identify person of interest

Tucson police were investigating after two dogs were found dead by their owners.

According to Tucson police, the owners of the dogs reported the deaths on Friday, one near Euclid Avenue and East Speedway Boulevard and the other near Fort Lowell Road and 1st Avenue. Although the two incidents happened at different locations, police said they could be connected.

Police identified Cyris Panos, who knew both owners, as a person of interest in the case.

Earlier on the day of the incident, one of the owners told police that Panos asked to take her dachshund terrier, Ellie, for a walk. When he returned, he did not have the dog and told the owner that he had given her to a homeless person, the owner said in an interview with News 4 Tucson.

After going out looking for her dog, the owner returned home and found a fire pit had been lit and could see Ellie in the flames, police said.

The owner contacted police to report the incident and later called Panos' roommate to let them know she suspected Panos had lit her dog on fire, she said in an interview with News 4 Tucson.

When Panos' roommate arrived home from work, Panos and her basset hound, Hazel-Marie, were missing.

When police arrived at Panos and his roommate's house, they found her dog dead and shoved into the suitcase in the backseat of a car, police said.

Necropsies were performed on both dogs and officials are awaiting the results to determine the cause of death, police said.

Police said that Panos was the only person of interest in the case.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Tucson police identify person of interest after 2 dog found dead