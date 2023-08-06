2 drivers arrested after 911 dispatch receive several calls about reckless driving on I-75

Several calls made to Cobb County dispatch about reckless driving led to two drivers being arrested.

Early Sunday morning, Marietta police responded to citizens’ requests about reckless driving in the area.

The department states that Cobb 911 was notified on five separate occasions that motorists were witnessing reckless driving on Interstate 75 northbound.

Marietta police said two drivers were stopped individually on I-75 northbound between the loops.

According to officials, two drivers, whose identities were not released were arrested based on their excessive speed and reckless behavior.

One driver was clocked going 116 mph and the other at 120 mph.

Over a dozen tickets were reportedly written the same morning for speeds approaching or exceeding 100 mph.

The department wants to remind all motorists to slow down and speeds going over 100 mph are dangerous for everyone.

“We do enforce excessive speeding Marietta. Let’s show a little more respect for each other and drive like our loved ones were on the road with us,” the department wrote on Facebook.

Police did confirm to Channel 2 Action News that none of the drivers that were stopped were racing.

The drivers told Marietta authorities they were headed to an event in a county near Towne Center Mall.

