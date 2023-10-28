2 drivers arrested for street racing, going 130 mph on Gandy Bridge: FHP

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. - Two men were arrested for racing on Gandy Bridge on Friday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say a blue and black Ford Mustang were going 45 mph heading west on Gandy Bridge around 10:56 p.m.

18-year-old Lexton Gage Ravaee was driving the blue car while 21-year-old Nathan Michael Polito was driving the black one, according to officials.

Ravaee and Polito were caught racing on Gandy Bridge, according to officials. Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

The Mustangs were side by side going the same speed, with Ravaee in the right lane, according to officials. Authorities say the cars began to speed up and started racing each other.

The drivers were going 130 mph, according to FHP. Officials say a trooper tried to overtake the cars to conduct a traffic stop.

Authorities say troopers stopped both vehicles and the drivers were identified by their licenses.

Ravaee and Polito were both charged with racing on highway.