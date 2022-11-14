2 drivers face charges after Palmetto man dies in truck crash involving suspected DUI

A Palmetto man was injured and another died in a crash in the early morning Sunday hours after being hit by a suspected DUI driver, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

At about 2:35 a.m., a 35-year-old Palmetto man was heading south in a pickup the left turn lane approaching the intersection of Braden Avenue.

As he was turning left, a 41-year-old Bradenton man driving a pickup heading north on U.S. 41 drove into the right side of the truck.

The impact sent the first pick-up head-on into a traffic signal support pole in the northbound shoulder.

A 39-year-old passenger was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The 35-year-old driver was also taken to a hospital and is facing charges. The FHP did not detail what those charges are.

The second driver was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license. He was taken to the Manatee County jail.

A 38-year-old Bradenton, who was a passenger in the second truck, suffered minor injuries.