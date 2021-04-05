2 earthquakes struck the Los Angeles area back-to-back in the early morning

Kelly McLaughlin
A map of where one of the earthquakes struck near Inglewood.
A map of where one of the earthquakes struck near Inglewood, California, early on Monday. USGS

Two earthquakes struck the Los Angeles area early on Monday.

The first, a magnitude 3.3 foreshock, was reported at 4:15 a.m., and a magnitude 4.0 earthquake followed at 4:44 a.m., according to the United States Geological Survey.

They struck near the neighborhoods of Lennox, Hawthorne, Inglewood, and Del Aire, and smaller quakes were later felt in the Inglewood and Lennox areas, the Los Angeles Times reported.

There were no reports of injuries or damage.

