2 earthquakes struck the Los Angeles area back-to-back in the early morning

The Wrap

A 4.0-magnitude earthquake rattled Los Angeles early Monday morning centered in Lennox, a city two miles East of Los Angeles International Airport. The 4.0 tumbler struck at 4:45 a.m. PT, though the robotic LA Quakebot earlier registered a 3.0-magnitude earthquake in the area at 4:18 a.m. and a 2.5-magnitude earthquake at 4:19 a.m. There have been no reports of major damage or injuries. LAX continues to operate as normal. Quakebot has registered at least 25 smaller aftershocks in Lennox and Inglewood since the 4.0-magnitude quake Monday morning. There have also been minor quakes registered in Hollywood, West Hollywood and Silver Lake. According to seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones, “most people awake” in the area would’ve felt a sharp “thrust.” “The M4.0 that just happened was under Lennox, CA, near Inglewood. Very deep at 20 km, so everyone is at least 20 km away. Would have been felt by most people awake in LA. Movement was thrust, probably not on any mapped fault,” Jones tweeted, along with the link to the United States Geological Survey report on the bigger quake. The M4.0 that just happened was under Lennox, CA, near Inglewood. Very deep at 20 km, so everyone is at least 20 km away. Would have been felt by most people awake in LA. Movement was thrust, probably not on any mapped fault https://t.co/UIPbVH0kw5 — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) April 5, 2021 Local CBS weatherperson Amber Lee was in the middle of giving her report when the quake struck. Anchors DeMarco Morgan and Lesley Marin confirmed they also felt the jolt in the studio. WATCH: CBS2 News This Morning's @DeMarcoReports, @AmberLeeNews and @LesleyMarin were live on the air when the 4.0M earthquake struck Lennox. https://t.co/29d73E0vBv pic.twitter.com/a69WslJzLM — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) April 5, 2021 For more on the earthquake and its aftershocks, follow the LA Quakebot here. Read original story 4.0-Magnitude Earthquake Near LAX Rattles Los Angeles Monday Morning At TheWrap