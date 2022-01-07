2 East Hartford men accused of trafficking 'ghost guns'

Jan. 7—Two men from East Hartford are in jail, at least for now, while facing federal charges that they made a business of selling guns without a license, including "ghost guns," which are assembled from parts, lack serial numbers, and are untraceable — some of which included 3-D printed plastic parts.

Charged in the case are John Lee Ortiz, who is in his late 20s and is believed to lived in an apartment at 505 Burnside Ave. in East Hartford, and Audley Reeves, who is about 30 and is believed to have lived in an apartment at 50 Church St. in East Hartford.

Both are charged with engaging in the business of dealing firearms without a license, while Ortiz is also charged with selling a gun to a person who couldn't legally possess it — in this case a person who was working as an informant for the government.

In an affidavit, Hartford police Detective Abhilash Pilai, who is assigned to an FBI-led gang task force, describes a series of gun purchases the informant made from Ortiz in December, most involving ghost guns, several of which had plastic "receivers" that appeared to have been made with 3-D printers.

The detective also describes a search of Reeves' Church Street apartment during which investigators found numerous guns and gun parts as well as a 3-D printer, which the officer says was in the process of printing the stock for an AR-15 style gun.

The officer quotes Reeves as telling investigators that he likes to make guns.

Both Ortiz and Reeves are being held without bond while awaiting hearings on whether they should continue to be held or be released on bond while awaiting trial. Reeves' hearing, to be held via teleconference, is scheduled for Tuesday, according to a spokesman for the U.S. attorney's office.

