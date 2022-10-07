2 East Oahu women attacked in armed home invasion
Oct. 7—Two women sustained injuries in a brazen home invasion in East Oahu Wednesday, Honolulu police said.
Police said a 26-year-old woman was watering plants outside of a residence in the 6000 block of Kalanianaole Highway at about 6 :30 p.m. when a male suspect armed with a pistol shoved her to the ground and restrained her.
A second male suspect entered the home, choked a 56-year-old woman and restrained her, police said.
When the woman attempted to escape, the suspect assaulted her, police added. The suspect, armed with a pistol, repeatedly demanded money from her.
The woman eventually managed to break free from the suspect.
Police said the two suspects fled in a white BMW sport utility vehicle.
One of the women sustained injuries to her face and the other sustained a minor injury in the home invasion.
Emergency Medical Services personnel treated the victims at the scene. Both declined to be taken to the hospital.
Police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation. There are no arrests as of this morning.