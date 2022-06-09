2 Eastern Kentucky minors accused of killing family member, state police say

Two minors in Greenup County are facing serious charges after allegedly plotting to kill a family member and carrying out the act, according to Kentucky State Police.

Investigators were called to Darby Hollow Road in Greenup Wednesday for a homicide, according to state police. The initial investigation revealed a family member killed Thersa Martin, 49, in her bedroom, police said.

The suspect was given a handgun by another minor after a plan for the murder was created, according to state police.

One minor was charged with murder – domestic violence while the other minor was charged with murder – domestic violence (complicity), according to state police. Both minors were taken to the Boyd County Juvenile Detention Center.